Rights Group Leader: 104 Political Prisoners Released in Venezuela

Sunday, 25 January 2026 08:06 PM EST

At least 104 people considered political prisoners by a leading Venezuelan rights group were released ‍on Sunday as part of ‍an ongoing release process, according to the leader of the group.

They ⁠were released from prisons across the country and more releases were likely taking place, ​Alfredo Romero, the director of Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal, said on X.

"It would ‍be ideal if the government published lists of those ⁠released," Romero said.

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday that 626 people have been released from prison, without specifying the timeline of ⁠the reported releases.

Prior ​to Sunday, ⁠Foro Penal had confirmed the release of just 156 ‍political prisoners in Venezuela since Jan. 8.

Rodriguez said that ‌she is due to have a call on Monday with the United Nations High ⁠Commissioner ​for Human Rights, ‍Volker Turk, to ask the U.N. to verify the lists of those ‍released so far in the Andean nation. 

