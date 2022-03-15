×
Poland's Kaczynski Calls for Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

A man waves the Ukrainian and Polish flag during a demonstration in front of a building housing Russian diplomats in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday. (AP)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 05:58 PM

An international peacekeeping mission should be sent to operate in Ukraine, the leader of Poland's ruling party said on Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think that it is necessary to have a peace mission - NATO, possibly some wider international structure - but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory," Jars Kaczynski said during the conference, which was broadcast on Polish television. 

