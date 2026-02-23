WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: police | arrest | peter mandelson | epstein

Police in Britain Arrest Peter Mandelson, a Former Ambassador, in Probe Into Epstein Ties

Monday, 23 February 2026 12:21 PM EST

British police arrested former U.K. Ambassador Peter Mandelson on Monday in a misconduct probe stemming from his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

London's Metropolitan Police force said "officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office" at an address in north London.

It did not name Mandelson, in keeping with British police practice, but the suspect in the case has previously been identified as Mandelson.

Police are investigating Mandelson over documents suggesting he passed sensitive government information to Epstein a decade and a half ago. He does not face any allegations of sexual misconduct.

