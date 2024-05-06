IDF Eliminates Top PIJ Commander Involved in Planning Oct. 7 Attacks

Israel Air Force fighter jets, acting on intelligence from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the IDF, eliminated Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) senior commander Aiman Zaarab on Saturday. Zaarab had helped plan and execute the PIJ's participation alongside the Hamas terrorist organization in the Oct. 7 invasion and massacre in Israel.

Zaarab was a senior figure in PIJ's Rafah brigade, who commanded and directed numerous attacks and led a number of infiltration attempts in Israeli territory over the last few years.

In his role as a commander, the IDF reported, Zaarab planned and led the PIJ's Nukhba Forces' attack on Kibbutz Sufa and the Sufa military post during the Oct. 7 massacre. Nukhba is the Arabic word for "elite," which is why both Hamas and PIJ refer to their individual Nukhba forces units, however, they are not the same group.

In addition, over the past few days, Zaarab oversaw PIJ's preparations for combat in southern Gaza ahead of an expected IDF incursion into Rafah. With hostage negotiations currently stalled, Israel is reportedly preparing to launch its imminent Rafah operation.

Along with Zaarab, two additional PIJ operatives who were in his apartment, which was being used for operations, were also eliminated in the strike. The IDF published a short video clip showing the apartment of Zaarab being struck.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is an Iranian proxy group that receives direct funding from Iran, with its top leadership appointed by the Iranian regime. It is the second largest terrorist organization in Gaza, after Hamas.

While Hamas and PIJ often cooperate on attacks against Israel, they are politically and ideologically distinct organizations.

Palestinian news sites did not directly confirm the killing of Zaarab but reported an Israeli Air Force (IAF) strike on a home in the eastern part of Rafah, which killed three people.

The WAFA news site, affiliated with the Palestinian Authority, also reported airstrikes and artillery strikes at several locations near Rafah and Khan Younis late Saturday evening, as well as multiple airstrikes in Rafah early Sunday morning.

Israel has indicated that if Hamas rejects the current hostage deal, the Israeli military could begin a Rafah incursion soon.

