WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: philippines landfill collapse binaliw

Police Say 1 Person Killed, 27 Missing in Landfill Collapse in Central Philippine City

Thursday, 08 January 2026 08:00 PM EST

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A huge mound of garbage collapsed in a waste segregation facility in a central Philippine city, killing one person and leaving at least 27 others missing, police said Friday.

Police, firefighters and disaster-mitigation personnel retrieved eight people, including workers at the facility, who were trapped Thursday afternoon in the avalanche of garbage and debris in the village of Binaliw in Cebu city, police said.

One of those rescued, a female worker at the landfill, died while being brought to a hospital, regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan told The Associated Press.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing for at least 27 other people, who were reportedly trapped in the huge heap of garbage in the landfill.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A huge mound of garbage collapsed in a waste segregation facility in a central Philippine city, killing one person and leaving at least 27 others missing, police said Friday.Police, firefighters and disastermitigation personnel retrieved eight people, including workers at...
philippines landfill collapse binaliw
120
2026-00-08
Thursday, 08 January 2026 08:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved