Officials Say 3 Arrested in Peru Nightclub Bombing as Number of Injured Rises to 44

Sunday, 08 March 2026 09:00 PM EDT

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Authorities in Peru on Sunday said they have arrested three people following the deadly bombing of a nightclub as the number of those injured rose to 44.

The explosion occurred early Saturday at the Dal nightclub in the city of Trujillo in La Libertad region, which has the largest gold-producing area in Peru and is rife with extortion and illegal mining.

La Libertad Regional Health Management confirmed that those injured rose from 33 to 44, including three minors between the ages of 16 and 17.

At least 10 patients have been discharged, while four others remain in serious condition, said Gerardo Flori n, executive director of the Trujillo Health Network.

Municipal officials said they shuttered the club for 30 days because it violated an operating hours limit and an ordinance prohibiting minors from entering the establishment.

The club did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The police press office confirmed to The Associated Press that three people had been arrested in the case without providing more details. Video broadcast on local media showed the suspects handcuffed and being led away by police.

Saturday’s explosion is the latest to hit La Libertad.

In 2025, the region experienced 286 explosions, 136 of which occurred in the city of Trujillo, according to official figures.

In January of that year, an explosive device detonated in a prosecutor’s office building in Trujillo, and in August and September, two explosions left more than twenty people injured and damaged dozens of homes.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Sunday, 08 March 2026 09:00 PM
