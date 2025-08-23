Zelenskyy: Global South Should Push Russia Toward Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that countries of the Global South should push Russia toward making peace in its war with Ukraine, including by helping bring Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

"I reaffirmed my readiness for any format of meeting with the head of Russia. However, we see that Moscow is once again trying to drag everything out even further," Zelenskyy wrote on X after speaking with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"It is important that the Global South sends relevant signals and pushes Russia toward peace."

The full post:

"I spoke with President of the Republic of South Africa, @CyrilRamaphosa, at his request. I informed about the joint diplomatic efforts with our partners and the productive meetings with President Trump in Washington. This war must be brought to an end – a war that nobody ever needed except Russia. The killings and destruction must be stopped. I reaffirmed my readiness for any format of meeting with the head of Russia. However, we see that Moscow is once again trying to drag everything out even further. It is important that the Global South sends relevant signals and pushes Russia toward peace. We discussed future contacts with partners, both mine and Cyril’s, as well as opportunities for joint work with the African continent to develop relations, ensure food security, and provide a platform for dialogue. We agreed to stay in touch. Thank you!"

That one was followed by this post on X on Saturday morning:

"We remember the longing for freedom that Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian people demonstrated with the Baltic Way. We honor the unity these nations showed in defending their right to freedom and independence. "And today we highly appreciate the genuine solidarity of the Baltic states, in the face of dumb Russian imperialism. Just as you have, we are defending the right of our state and our people to independent life, and against the Russian attempt to subjugate us. "Together we will return durable peace and uphold human dignity on the European continent. 🇱🇹🇱🇻🇪🇪"

