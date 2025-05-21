WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Noncommittal on Vatican Hosting Peace Talks

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 06:36 AM EDT

The Kremlin said Wednesday that no decision had been made on a venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, responding to a question about whether they could be hosted by the Vatican.

President Donald Trump said Monday "it would be great" for Russia and Ukraine to hold ceasefire talks at the Vatican, saying it would add extra significance to the proceedings. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that Pope Leo had confirmed to her that he was willing to host the next round of negotiations.

