Pope Leo Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Urges Hamas to Accept

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 03:57 PM EDT

Pope Leo on Tuesday praised President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, and expressed hope the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas would endorse it.

"There are very interesting elements" in the plan, the pope was quoted as saying by Italy's ANSA news agency. "I hope Hamas will accept it within the established timeframe."

Hamas was not part of the talks that led to the proposal, which calls on the group to disarm, a demand it has previously rejected. It has said it will review the plan in good faith and provide a response.

Leo spoke to reporters as he was leaving his Castel Gandolfo summer residence, which he has taken to visiting regularly.

He also commented on the international aid flotilla that is trying to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza, and which risks being attacked by Israel in the coming hours.

Israel has vowed to take all necessary measures to defend the naval blockade it has imposed on Gaza while it conducts its war against Hamas.

"From all sides, people are saying, 'Let's hope that there will not be violence, that people are respected.' That's very important," the pope said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

