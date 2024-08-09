Paris Organizers to Replace Rusty Olympic Medals

Organizers for the Paris Olympics say they will replace rusty Olympic medals after American skateboarder Nyjah Huston criticized the condition of his bronze medal, reported the Daily Mail.

"Paris 2024 is aware of a social media report from an athlete whose medal is showing damage a few days after it was awarded," a spokesperson for the games told the news outlet.

"Paris 2024 is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris, the institution tasked with the production and quality control of the medals, and together with the National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned, in order to appraise the medal to understand the circumstances and cause of the damage."

Huston in an Instagram story Thursday shared a photo of his bronze medal, which was rusted and chipped.

"Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they are brand-new," Huston said.

"It isn't as high quality as you would think. They look great when they're brand-new, but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high quality as you would think," he added.

The Games spokesperson said the medals "are the most coveted objects of the Games and the most precious for the athletes. Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved in an identical way to the originals."