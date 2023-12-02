×
VP Harris: US Will Not Permit Forced Relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, West Bank

Vice President Kamala Harris (Getty Images)

Saturday, 02 December 2023 09:07 AM EST

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday that "under no circumstance, the United States will permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank," according to a White House statement on the meeting on the sidelines of the COP28 Conference in Dubai.

Harris discussed with Sisi efforts for reconstruction, security, and governance in Gaza, stating that they "can only succeed if they are pursued in the context of a clear political horizon for the Palestinian people towards a state of their own led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority," the statement added.

