Tags: palestinians | abbas | israel | hamas war | resignation

Palestinian Prime Minister Submits Government's Resignation, a Move That Could Open Door to Reforms

Monday, 26 February 2024 04:48 AM EST

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to U.S.-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority.

President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Shtayyeh and his government's resignation, tendered Monday. But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority.

The U.S. wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over. But many obstacles remain to making that vision a reality.

Monday, 26 February 2024 04:48 AM
