Terrorist Kills Israeli Border Police Officer at Shuafat Refugee Camp Checkpoint

A young Palestinian terrorist stabbed an Israeli border police officer, Asil Suaed, to death on Monday at the checkpoint to the Shuafat refugee camp, a large Arab neighborhood in northeast Jerusalem.

The stabbing took place on a bus on Monday night, when a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist attacked border police officers who were in the middle of performing a security check at the checkpoint.

Officers fired their weapons at the terrorist and arrested him, however, one of the stabbed victims was severely wounded by shots that were misfired by a civilian security guard who was attempting to shoot the terrorist. The shooting victim later died from his wounds, despite attempts to save his life at the hospital.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medic Shimon Zaltz described the scene of the attack.

"I arrived at the scene quickly and saw, inside the bus, a young man in his 20s with stab wounds. He was unconscious and a large number of MDA personnel immediately arrived. We gave him medical treatment while working to stop the bleeding and evacuated him to the hospital while he was in very serious condition," Zaltz said.

A short while after the terror attack, Israeli forces entered Shuafat, where they arrested the parents and brother of the terrorist and brought them in for further questioning.

During the arrest operation, yet another terrorist attack took place when a driver sped toward Israeli forces, attempting to ram them with his vehicle. The soldiers said they felt their lives were in danger and fired at the driver.

Last Friday, a car ramming attack occurred in Jerusalem, when a Palestinian driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people waiting at a Jerusalem bus stop. He killed two brothers, just 6 and 8 years old, and a 20-year-old.

In addition, he wounded many others, several of whom were in critical condition. The two little boys were buried next to each other in the Givat Shaul cemetery overlooking the entrance to Jerusalem from the west. The father of the two boys remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The terrorist was 31-year-old Hussein Qaraqe, a resident of East Jerusalem with Israeli citizenship and a father of three from the Arab neighborhood of Issawiya.

Jerusalem is currently experiencing a wave of terrorism.

Just hours before the murder of the border police officer, a 14-year-old terrorist from the Shuafat, stabbed a young man in his 20s in the back in Jerusalem's Old City near the gate to the Temple Mount. After searching the area police officers found the suspect hiding in the mosque.

In addition to the wave of terror, a rocket from Gaza was fired into southern Israel on Saturday evening. In response, the Israeli Air Force on Monday morning fired at an underground complex in Gaza belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Hamas responded by firing four anti-aircraft missiles at the Israeli jets, three of which exploded in the air and a fourth that landed in an open field. Israel then struck another Hamas facility.

"This attack is a blow to Hamas' ability to strengthen and arm itself," an IDF spokesperson said, noting that the IDF "holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terrorist activity emanating from the Gaza Strip and it will face the consequences of the security violations against Israel."

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.