×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pakistan shootout militants troops killed

6 Soldiers Killed in Shootout with Militants in NW Pakistan

Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:01 AM EDT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Six soldiers were killed in a shootout with militants in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban near the border with Afghanistan, the military said Thursday.

According to a military statement, the exchange took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of North Waziristan, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups. Six soldiers were “martyred” and three militants were killed, the military said.

The statement provided no further details, and it was unclear who the assailants were or whether they suffered any casualties. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, have a strong presence in North Waziristan and elsewhere in the region.

TTP is allied with the Afghan Taliban. The 2021 Afghan Taliban takeover has emboldened the insurgents, who have stepped up attacks since then. The military in recent weeks has also carried out multiple raids on militant hideouts in the northwest, killing and arresting dozens of insurgents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Six soldiers were killed in a shootout with militants in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban near the border with Afghanistan, the military said Thursday.According to a military statement, the exchange took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of North...
pakistan shootout militants troops killed
156
2023-01-04
Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved