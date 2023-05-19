×
Tags: pacific earthquake tsunami

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Far Pacific, Tsunami Forecast for Vanuatu, Fiji, New Zealand

Friday, 19 May 2023 12:00 AM EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.7 magnitude quake has been recorded in the far Pacific.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake Friday was near the Loyalty Islands. It was 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep.

That is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu.

Smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


pacific earthquake tsunami
Friday, 19 May 2023 12:00 AM
