Tags: olympics | serbia | coronavirus

Serbian Olympian Tests Positive For Coronavirus Upon Arrival in Japan

two men rowing in a boat
Miloš Vasić, in rear of boat, in 2018. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

By    |   Sunday, 04 July 2021 10:40 PM

Serbian rower Miloš Vasić has tested positive for coronavirus upon his  arrival in Tokyo for the Olympic Games, Inside The Games reported on Sunday.

The Serbian Olympic Committee said Vasić is currently displaying no symptoms of COVID-19, but will be quarantined for the next seven days in order to abide by the rules established by Tokyo 2020 and the Japanese Government.

In order to be released from quarantine, he will then need  to have two negative tests.

The Serbian Olympic Committee also said that other members of the rowing team – Jovana Arsić, Martin Mačković and coach Nikola Stojić – received negative results in the antigen tests carried out at Haneda Airport.

Vasić was the third member of an Olympic team to arrive at the Games testing positive for coronavirus, after last month a member of Uganda's Olympic squad tested positive, The Express Tribune reported.

A few days later, a second member of the Ugandan team was also confirmed to have the coronavirus upon arriving in Japan.

The Olympic Games in Japan were postponed from a year ago due to the pandemic, but officials continue to face increasing criticism over their handling of the situation as Japan struggles to keep coronavirus under control, according to The Hill.

Fans from overseas have already been banned from attending the Games, and Japanese officials have not decided to what extent the local population will be able to attend events.

