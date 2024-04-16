Germany's Scholz: I Asked China's Xi to Pressure Russia to Stop War

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to exert influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine, adding that both leaders rejected attacks on nuclear facilities.

Speaking on the final day of his trip to China, Scholz also said China had agreed to open up beef and apple imports from Germany and facilitate pork imports.

Speaking on economic issues, Scholz said Europe wanted to reduce risks, intensify existing contacts and build new ones.