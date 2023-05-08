×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oil natural gas Zimbabwe Invictus Energy

Australian Company Says Has Found Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe

Monday, 08 May 2023 12:01 PM EDT

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An Australian-listed company exploring for oil and gas in Zimbabwe said Monday it has found deposits of both as well as helium in the Cabora Bassa Basin in the north of the country.

Invictus Energy said in a statement that results from an analysis of samples from drilling conducted last year confirmed “the presence of light oil and rich natural gas-condensate, with condensate gas ratios estimated at between 30 to 135 barrels per million cubic feet.”

The results also showed the presence of helium gas “in commercial concentrations,” the company said.

Helium is used in the production of semi-conductors and liquid crystal display (LCD) panels.

Invictus Energy is planning to drill another exploration well in the same area later this year.

There was no immediate comment from the Zimbabwean government on the find.

It could be years before Zimbabwe starts commercial production of any of the deposits. Neighboring Mozambique only started exporting liquefied natural gas last year after discovering reserves off its coast in 2010.

___

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- An Australian-listed company exploring for oil and gas in Zimbabwe said Monday it has found deposits of both as well as helium in the Cabora Bassa Basin in the north of the country.Invictus Energy said in a statement that results from an analysis of samples from drilling...
oil natural gas Zimbabwe Invictus Energy
174
2023-01-08
Monday, 08 May 2023 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved