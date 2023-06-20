×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: norwegian arrested hungary extremist plot

Norwegian Citizen Arrested in Hungary for Alleged Extremist Plot

Tuesday, 20 June 2023 07:00 AM EDT

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Police have arrested a Norwegian citizen in Hungary on suspicion that he was planning an extremist attack modeled after a 2011 massacre in Norway that killed 77 people, authorities said Tuesday.

The National Investigation Office of the Hungarian police said the 45-year-old man had posted numerous videos to the internet in which he described his plans to commit the attacks.

After analyzing the videos and identifying the suspect, Hungary’s Counter Terrorism Center arrested the man in a Budapest apartment on June 14 and confiscated his electronic devices.

In the videos, the suspect speaks Norwegian and English, police said, and threatens to carry out attacks in airports, railway stations and on airplanes.

“I will destroy the innocent,” he said in one video, according to police.

The suspect also described his desire to surpass the crimes committed by Norwegian far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in bomb-and-gun massacres in Norway in 2011.

During the latest investigation, Norwegian authorities informed Hungarian police that the man had earlier been convicted of numerous violent and sexual crimes in Norway. He has been remanded to Hungary’s Forensic Psychiatric and Mental Institution, according to police.

In Norway, the National Criminal Investigation Service confirmed to The Associated Press they had been contacted by police in Hungary, but declined to comment on an investigation in another country.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Police have arrested a Norwegian citizen in Hungary on suspicion that he was planning an extremist attack modeled after a 2011 massacre in Norway that killed 77 people, authorities said Tuesday.The National Investigation Office of the Hungarian police said the 45-year-old...
norwegian arrested hungary extremist plot
224
2023-00-20
Tuesday, 20 June 2023 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved