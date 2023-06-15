×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: norway | denmark | ukraine | artillery

Norway, Denmark to Give Ukraine 9,000 Artillery Rounds

Thursday, 15 June 2023 07:38 AM EDT

Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defense said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that Norway would provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, and that Norway is also donating 7,000 rounds from its own stocks.

The artillery rounds can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 Howitzer that Norway has previously donated, the ministry said.

The ammunition will be replaced through acquisition of new munitions, it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the two NATO member states for their assistance in his country's defense against Russia's invasion.

"The additional batch of artillery shells is much needed by Ukraine on the battlefield. Together we are bringing our common victory close," he wrote on Twitter.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defense said on Thursday. It said in a statement that Norway would provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, and that...
norway, denmark, ukraine, artillery
135
2023-38-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 07:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved