Norway, Denmark to Give Ukraine 9,000 Artillery Rounds

Norway and Denmark have agreed to donate an additional 9,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine, the Norwegian ministry of defense said on Thursday.

It said in a statement that Norway would provide the shells, while Denmark will donate fuses and propellant charges, and that Norway is also donating 7,000 rounds from its own stocks.

The artillery rounds can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 Howitzer that Norway has previously donated, the ministry said.

The ammunition will be replaced through acquisition of new munitions, it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the two NATO member states for their assistance in his country's defense against Russia's invasion.

"The additional batch of artillery shells is much needed by Ukraine on the battlefield. Together we are bringing our common victory close," he wrote on Twitter.