Austin: NKorea Troops in Russian Uniforms Headed to Ukraine

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday expressed "deep concerns" about North Korea joining Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"In our meetings today we shared our deep concerns about the deployment of [North Korean] troops to Russia," Austin said in a press conference at the Pentagon. "We also discussed how we're going to work together with our allies and partners to respond to this dangerous and destabilizing escalation."

Austin said North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment are moving toward Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilizing development.

Austin was speaking at a press conference in Washington with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, as concerns grow about Pyongyang's deployment of as many as 12,000 troops to Russia.

The U.S. and South Korea say some of the North Korean troops are heading to Russia's Kursk region on the border with Ukraine, where the Kremlin's forces have struggled to push back a Ukrainian incursion.

Some North Korean advance units have already arrived in the Kursk region, and Austin said "the likelihood is pretty high" that Russia will use the troops in combat.

North Korea’s move to tighten its relationship with Russia has triggered alarms across the globe, as leaders worry about how it may expand the war in Ukraine and what Russian military aid will be delivered to Pyongyang in exchange.

During the press conference, Kim responded to an earlier question about war breaking out on the Korean peninsula.

"I do not necessarily believe that the North Korean troops deployment to Russia results in the changes in the possibility of war breaking out on the Korean Peninsula," he said, adding that he did believe that in exchange for troops, "North Korea is very likely to ask for technology transfers in diverse areas, including the technologies relating to tactical nuclear weapons technologies related to their advancement of ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missiles], also those regarding reconnaissance satellite and those regarding SSBNs [ballistic missile submarines] as well."

Later in the press conference, Austin suggested that Russia's sustainment of casualties had been the reason for North Korean troops being called to Russian lines.

"Turning to a pariah state like North Korea for troops just underscores how much trouble he is in," Austin said. "And we take this very seriously. We urge the Kremlin to change course and we fully understand the security implications for both Europe and the Indo-Pacific."

The meeting between Austin and Kim came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would be conducting drills simulating nuclear retaliatory strikes.

"In light of escalating geopolitical tensions and the emergence of new external threats and risks, it is imperative for us to have modern strategic forces that are in a state of constant combat readiness," Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript. "We shall continue to enhance all their components, as we possess the necessary resources to do so. I must stress that we do not intend to be drawn into a new arms race; however, we will maintain our nuclear forces at a level of necessary sufficiency."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.