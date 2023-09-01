×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | south korea | missiles | military

South Korea: North Fired Cruise Missiles Toward Sea

South Korea: North Fired Cruise Missiles Toward Sea
A North Korean national flag in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong is seen from a South Korea's observation post inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on February 07, 2023 in Panmunjom, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)

Friday, 01 September 2023 07:02 PM EDT

North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the sea off the west coast of the Korean peninsula in the early hours of Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

Details of the launch are being analyzed by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Thursday state media KCNA reported that Pyongyang had conducted a simulated "scorched-earth" nuclear strike on targets across South Korea.

Seoul announced sanctions on Friday on five North Korean individuals and one company in response to Pyongyang's launch of what it said was a space rocket last month.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the sea off the west coast of the Korean peninsula in the early hours of Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
north korea, south korea, missiles, military
101
2023-02-01
Friday, 01 September 2023 07:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved