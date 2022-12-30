Report: North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea east to the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing South Korean military.

Japan's coast guard also said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, which had already fallen.

NKNews.org reported a second suspected ballistic missile before 8:16 a.m., citing "Japanese MND."

They are the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year.