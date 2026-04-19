North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Oversaw Ballistic Missile Tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday oversaw test launches of upgraded short-range ballistic missiles, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The test involved five launches of improved Hwasong-11LA ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles to ‌evaluate the power and performance of new warheads, including ​cluster and fragmentation types, KCNA said.

North Korea fired the missiles toward an island target zone about 136 ⁠km (85 miles) away, striking an area of roughly ​12.5 to 13 hectares (31 to 32 acres) with what the report ⁠described as high density, demonstrating the system's capability for concentrated suppression strikes.

South Korea's military on Sunday said North Korea fired the missiles from near the ‌city of Sinpo on North Korea's east coast toward ​the sea around ‌6:10 a.m. (2110 GMT on Saturday) and the missiles flew about 140 km (90 miles).

KCNA ‌quoted Kim as saying the introduction of warheads designed for different missions would allow the army to meet operational needs more ⁠effectively, combining precision strike capabilities ‌with increased firepower ⁠against designated areas.

He expressed satisfaction with the test results, calling them proof that ⁠years ⁠of work by a specialized missile warhead research group had not been in vain, ‌and urged defense scientists to continue advancing technologies needed to strengthen the military's combat readiness.

KCNA said several senior military officials accompanied Kim during ‌the ​test.

The tests represented the ‌fourth ballistic missile launch this month and the seventh this year.

South Korea's presidential Blue House on Sunday ​urged Pyongyang to stop such "provocations," saying they violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to media reports.