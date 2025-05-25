WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | damage | warship | repair

KCNA: North Korea's Damaged Warship Under Repair

Sunday, 25 May 2025 05:34 PM EDT

North Korea is repairing a warship that was damaged last week upon its attempted launch, state media KCNA reported on Monday. North Korea previously said it had begun a full-scale investigation into the "accident" that caused a loss of balance while the vessel was being launched, leading to the crush of sections of the bottom of the warship. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saw the accident and called it a "criminal act."

"The work for completely restoring the balance of the warship is being actively conducted ... according to its schedule," KCNA said on Monday.

