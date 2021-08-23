×
Tags: Afghanistan | nofly | unitedkingdom

Report: Person on No-Fly List Flown to UK from Afghanistan

Monday, 23 August 2021 04:02 PM

An individual on a "no-fly" list designed to prevent security risks coming to Britain has been flown from Afghanistan to the United Kingdom on a British military plane as part of evacuation efforts from Kabul airport, Sky News reported on Monday.

The unidentified individual was flown into Birmingham in central England, Sky said. There were no details about what had happened to the individual.

"There are people in Afghanistan who represent a serious threat to national security and public safety," a government spokesperson said.

"That is why thorough checks are taking place by government, our world-class intelligence agencies and others. If someone is assessed as presenting as a risk to our country, we will take action."

The government said it did not comment on individual cases or its security arrangements.

The "no-fly" list was brought in by the government to prevent those considered to be suspected militants or to pose a security threat from traveling to Britain.

Sky said lawmakers were told in a briefing by a senior Border Force official that five people on the watchlist had tried attempted to leave Afghanistan with British help, and four of them had been stopped. The fifth person was the one who had made it through to Birmingham.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


