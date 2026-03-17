Police in Nigeria Say Suspected Suicide Bombings Killed at Least 23 People

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — At least 23 people were killed and more than 100 injured following suspected suicide bombings that targeted Maiduguri city in northeastern Nigeria Monday night, police said, one of the deadliest attacks in the conflict-battered city in recent history.

Residents and emergency services earlier told The Associated Press that three explosions were reported in crowded places in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, including in a major market and at the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“Regrettably, a total of twenty three (23) persons lost their lives, while one hundred and eight (108) others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” Borno police spokesperson Nahum Kenneth Daso said in a statement that blamed the attacks on suspected suicide bombers.