Nigeria Says It Foiled Coup Attempt, Charges 6 With Treason

Nigerian authorities said they had foiled a plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu and charged six people, including a retired major general and a serving police inspector, with terrorism and treason, according to charge sheet seen by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The six people accused of treason were all in custody.

A seventh suspect, former Bayelsa state Governer Timpre Sylva, is accused of helping to conceal the plot and is still at large.