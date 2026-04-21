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Nigeria Says It Foiled Coup Attempt, Charges 6 With Treason

Tuesday, 21 April 2026 07:01 AM EDT

Nigerian authorities said they had foiled a plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu and charged six people, including a retired major general and a serving police inspector, with terrorism and treason, according to charge sheet seen by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The six people accused of treason were all in custody.

A seventh suspect, former Bayelsa state Governer Timpre Sylva, is accused of helping to conceal the plot and is still at large.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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Nigerian authorities said they had foiled a plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu and charged six people, including a retired major general and a serving police inspector, with terrorism and treason, according to charge sheet seen by the Associated Press on Tuesday.The...
Nigeria coup treason charges arrest
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2026-01-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 07:01 AM
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