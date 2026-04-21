Nigeria Says It Foiled Coup Attempt, Charges 6 With Treason

Nigerian authorities said they had foiled a plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu and charged six people, including a retired major general and a serving police inspector, with terrorism and treason, according to charge sheet seen by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
The six people accused of treason were all in custody.
A seventh suspect, former Bayelsa state Governer Timpre Sylva, is accused of helping to conceal the plot and is still at large.
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