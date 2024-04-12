×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: niger russia military trainers

Russian Military Trainers Arrive in Niger as Relations Deteriorate with the US

Friday, 12 April 2024 06:01 AM EDT

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — State television in Niger has broadcast footage of Russian military trainers arriving in the country aboard a plane equipped with security supplies.

A member of the team told the television on Thursday that their mission was to help train Nigerien forces. Niger is battling a worsening insurgency waged by jihadi linked groups.

Until now, the U.S. has trained Nigerien forces and considered the country a close and stable ally in a region swept by corps and attempted coups in recent years. But earlier this year, Niger said it no longer recognized the U.S. presence in the country. It has yet to order American troops out, however, U.S. officials have said.

The broadcast said the arrival of Russian trainers followed a call between President Vladimir Putin and the country’s military leaders, who are seeking to diversify their partnerships and achieve greater sovereignty.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
State television in Niger has broadcast footage of Russian military trainers arriving in the country aboard a plane equipped with security supplies.A member of the team told the television on Thursday that their mission was to help train Nigerien forces. Niger is battling a...
niger russia military trainers
144
2024-01-12
Friday, 12 April 2024 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved