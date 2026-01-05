Julian Assange's Fmr Attorney Representing Maduro

Captured alleged narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro will be represented in court Monday by lawyer Barry Pollack, according to court filings.

Maduro has retained Pollack, a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer known for securing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's release from prison and winning an acquittal for former Enron accountant Michael Krautz.

Pollack, a partner at the law firm Harris, St. Laurent & Wechsler, negotiated Assange's 2024 plea agreement — allowing him to go free immediately after he pleaded guilty to an Espionage Act charge for obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets.

Krautz, acquitted of federal fraud charges in 2006 after a hung jury the year before, was one of the only Enron executives whose case ended in a not-guilty verdict. Nearly two dozen other executives were convicted of wrongdoing in connection with the energy trading giant's collapse.

Pollack also helped secure the exoneration of Martin Tankleff, a Long Island man who spent 17 years in prison for the murders of his parents before his conviction was overturned.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released the unsealed indictment against Maduro on Saturday as the former Venezuelan president was en route to his Monday arraignment in the Southern District of New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.