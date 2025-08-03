New Zealander Arrested After Tot Found Alive in Bus Luggage

A New Zealand woman was arrested on a child neglect charge Sunday after a bus driver found a 2-year-old girl alive in a suitcase that was stowed in the vehicle's luggage compartment, authorities said.

The bus driver noticed movement inside the bag during a planned stop at the settlement of Kaiwaka, north of Auckland, after a passenger asked for access to the luggage compartment, Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said in a statement.

When the driver opened the suitcase, the tot was discovered as hot but otherwise apparently physically unharmed, Harrison said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she remained Sunday night.

The arrested woman was charged with ill treatment or neglect of a child and was due to appear in court Monday. She was not named by law enforcement.