WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Netherlands Utrecht explosion injuries fire

Explosion in the Netherlands Injures at Least 4 and Causes Widespread Damage

Explosion in the Netherlands Injures at Least 4 and Causes Widespread Damage

Thursday, 15 January 2026 02:04 PM EST

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — An explosion on a residential street in the center of the Dutch city of Utrecht injured at least four people Thursday, an emergency services official said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The explosion, which caused a blaze and widespread damage, occurred mid afternoon, sending people running into nearby shopping streets. Firefighters tried to douse the flames but were not immediately able to enter damaged homes because of fears of structural damage.

Emergency services spokesman Sjaak Haasnoot said the four people injured were taken to the city's hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

“It is very difficult at the moment to say how many victims are under the rubble," Haasnoot said. “The fire department cannot enter the building because it is still unstable.”

Firefighters said they were investigating how they could safely comb through the rubble of the shattered buildings to establish if any people are trapped. Residents whose homes were damaged were being accommodated in a nearby hotel.

Police were investigating, Utrecht Mayor Sharon Dijksma told reporters.

“This explosion has had a huge impact on the heart of our city. Everyone is deeply shocked, especially those in the immediate vicinity,” Dijksma said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An explosion on a residential street in the center of the Dutch city of Utrecht injured at least four people Thursday, an emergency services official said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.The explosion, which caused a blaze and widespread damage, occurred...
Netherlands Utrecht explosion injuries fire
210
2026-04-15
Thursday, 15 January 2026 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved