Court Orders Royal Dutch Shell to Cut Carbon Emissions

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 10:00 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activist groups.

The ruling Wednesday by The Hague District Court could set a precedent for similar cases against polluting multinationals around the world.

The court ruled that the Anglo-Dutch energy giant has a duty of care to reduce emissions and that its current reduction plans are not concrete enough.

Shell can appeal the ruling.

