WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: netanyahu | trump | pardon | syria

Report: Netanyahu Asked Trump for More Help in Pardon Push

Report: Netanyahu Asked Trump for More Help in Pardon Push
President Donald Trump talks with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 December 2025 03:11 PM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked President Donald Trump for continued support as he seeks a pardon in his long-running corruption case, Axios reported Tuesday, citing two U.S. officials and an Israeli official.

Netanyahu on Sunday submitted a formal request to Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a pardon, arguing that doing so would allow him to focus on national security and regional diplomacy. Herzog has said he will review the request after receiving the necessary legal opinions, a process that could take up to two months.

According to the officials cited by Axios, Netanyahu raised the issue during a phone call with Trump on Monday.

The conversation primarily focused on developments in Gaza and Syria but also touched on Netanyahu’s legal situation. Trump has previously criticized the charges against Netanyahu, calling them “political lawfare,” and last month sent a letter urging Herzog to grant a pardon.

During Monday’s call, Trump told Netanyahu he believed the matter would “work out,” but did not commit to taking additional steps, one U.S. official told Axios. A second U.S. official said Netanyahu appeared to want Trump to do more but that “the president has done all he can do.”

An Israeli official, however, said Trump was the one who raised the topic and that both leaders agreed to continue discussing the issue.

The two also spoke about Gaza. U.S. officials told Axios that Trump pressed Netanyahu to be “a better partner” in implementing the peace agreement and questioned Israel’s military operations against Hamas terrorists trapped in tunnels in Israeli-controlled parts of Gaza.

Netanyahu defended the operations, saying the Hamas terrorists were “armed and dangerous,” according to the officials. The United States has attempted to broker a deal under which trapped terrorists could surrender and receive amnesty, which the Trump administration views as a potential model for disarming Hamas.

On Syria, a U.S. official said Trump urged Netanyahu to “take it easy” on military activity and to avoid provoking the Syrian government. The call came three days after Israeli airstrikes killed 13 people in Syria, prompting condemnation from Damascus.

The official said Trump conveyed that Syria’s new leadership was attempting to “make it a better place.”

Following the call, Netanyahu struck a softer tone on Syria, saying in a statement Tuesday that “it is possible to reach an agreement with the Syrians” if Israel’s security requirements are met.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked President Donald Trump for continued support as he seeks a pardon in his long-running corruption case, Axios reported Tuesday, citing two U.S. officials and an Israeli official.Netanyahu on Sunday submitted a formal request to...
netanyahu, trump, pardon, syria
395
2025-11-02
Tuesday, 02 December 2025 03:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved