Netanyahu: We Are Changing the Balance of Power With Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces operation against Lebanese Hezbollah has so far eliminated scores of senior terrorists and their infrastructure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, warning of more to come.

“I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north — this is exactly what we are doing,” Netanyahu said.

“For those who have not yet understood, I want to clarify Israel’s policy,” the premier said in the video statement, which the Prime Minister’s Office released shortly after he held a situational assessment at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. “We do not wait for a threat; we anticipate it. Everywhere, in every sector, at any time.

“We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets that are directed at Israel’s cities and citizens,” the Israeli leader said in the recording.

According to Netanyahu, the ongoing IAF aerial campaign eliminated “senior figures, terrorists and missiles, and our arm is still extended. Whoever tries to harm us, we will harm them all the more forcefully.”

The prime minister concluded, “Together we will stand strong, together we will fight, and with God’s help, together we will win.”

The remarks were released after Netanyahu led security talks with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and Israeli Air Force Cmdr. Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar in the “pit,” the IDF’s underground command center in the Kirya military headquarters.

Earlier on Monday, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced that the IAF was preparing another round of strikes, this time in eastern Lebanon’s predominantly Shi’ite Bekaa Valley.

On Monday morning, IAF fighter jets conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah targets to stop cross-border rocket attacks, targeting more than 400 Hezbollah sites mainly in the southern part of Lebanon.

“The sights that are now seen in southern Lebanon are Hezbollah’s weapons exploding inside houses,” Hagari said of the airstrikes, adding that inside “every home we struck, there are rockets, drones, missiles, which were intended to murder Israeli civilians.”

Hezbollah has attacked Israel nearly daily since Oct. 8, 2023, firing thousands of rockets, missiles and drones. The attacks have killed more than 40 people and caused widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the violence.

Air-raid sirens were heard in the Safed area of the Upper Galilee on Monday morning, with many blasts heard and dozens of interceptions reported. A large barrage was also reported deep into the lower Galilee.

The Magen David Adom emergency response group said two men sustained light wounds when a rocket hit in the area of the Golani Junction, located in the lower Galilee between Tiberias and Nazareth.

Later on Monday, more rocket attacks triggered alarms in several towns south of Haifa as well as in the upper Galilee. MDA said medics were dispatched “to search scenes where reports were received.”

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate