Netanyahu: Israel to Spend $110 Billion to Develop Independent Arms Industry in Next Decade

Israeli ⁠Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Israel would spend 350 billion shekels ($110 billion) on ‍developing an ‍independent arms to reduce dependency on other ⁠countries.

"We will continue to acquire essential supplies ​while independently arming ourselves," Netanyahu said at a ceremony for ‍new pilots.

"I don't know if a ⁠country can be completely independent but we will strive ... to ensure our ⁠arms are ​produced ⁠as much as possible in Israel," ‍he said. "Our goal is to ‌build an independent arms industry for the State of ⁠Israel ​and ‍reduce the dependency on any party, including allies."

($1 = ‍3.1829 shekels)