Netanyahu Visits IDF Soldiers Amid Ground Op

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday visited the northern border amid the Israel Defense Forces operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The premier toured the border area with IDF Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and 36th Division commander Brig. Gen. Moran Omer, and was “briefed on the deployment of forces in Lebanon, the operational achievements to date and future objectives,” the PMO added.

“A year ago, we took a terrible blow,” the prime minister said in remarks to soldiers, in reference to Hamas’ cross-border terrorist slaughter of some 1,200 people, mostly Jewish civilians, on Oct. 7, 2023.

“In the 12 months since then, we have changed the reality across the board. The entire world is astonished by the blows you are landing on our enemies,” Netanyahu continued. “You are the generation of victory."

“You — together with your fellow soldiers, IDF fighters and the security forces in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, throughout the region — are doing amazing things. You are lions,” the prime minister said.

“Several meters from here, over the border, your fellow soldiers are dismantling the terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah had prepared in order to attack our communities,” said the Israeli leader. “Together we will fight and together we will win, with God’s help.”

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli air defenses intercepted two surface-to-surface missiles fired at Israel’s northern coastal plain by Hezbollah in Gaza.

The missiles set off sirens along the coast between Haifa and Hadera, including in Jisr az-Zarka, Zichron Ya’akov, and Caesarea.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the attack.

Lebanese state media on Sunday reported a massive Israeli airstrike in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiya south of Beirut shortly after the missile attack on Israel.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israel Defense Forces, which has been pounding the neighborhood near the Lebanese capital for weeks, killing leaders of the Iranian terror proxy, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and destroying terrorist infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday called for “pressure on Israel” for a cease-fire as Hezbollah continued to fire rockets, missiles, and drones across the border.

The Lebanese terrorist army has committed near-daily attacks on Israel since Oct. 8, 2023, in support of Hamas in Gaza, causing widespread property destruction along with deaths and injuries. More than 60,000 Israelis have been internally displaced for nearly a year. Israel has stepped up its military campaign against Hezbollah in recent weeks after Jerusalem allowed safely returning residents to their homes near the border to its official war goals.

Hezbollah is in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War. The resolution, which was never enforced on the Lebanese side, called for the terrorist group to disarm and not position its forces south of the Litani River.

The IDF said on Saturday that it believes that at least 440 Hezbollah terrorists, including 30 commanders, have been killed since the start of Israel’s ground operations in Southern Lebanon on Sept. 30.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari also said in a press briefing on Saturday evening that 2,000 Hezbollah targets have been destroyed, including tunnels. Hagari showed video of a raid on a Hezbollah command and control center.

According to Hagari, the tunnel was 250 meters long and 300 meters from the border, without crossing into Israel. The tunnel was equipped with a kitchenette and several rooms, allowing Hezbollah terrorists to remain inside for prolonged periods.

“These complexes were supposed to serve Hezbollah terrorists in an attack on the Israelis living in the Galilee,” said Hagari.

Gordin held a situational assessment in southern Lebanon on Friday with the Golani Brigade commander, Col. Adi Ganon, and Golani soldiers.

Gordin emphasized the importance of the operation to changing the security situation and returning the residents to their homes.

“From where we stand, we can see the frontline settlements,” Gordin said. “Our ground operation here is a significant step toward safely returning the northern residents to their homes. Looking forward to a better year than the previous one.”

The United Nations has refused an Israeli request to relocate some of its peacekeeping forces amid the IDF’s ongoing ground operation.

“On Sept. 30, the IDF notified UNIFIL [United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon] of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon. They also requested we relocate from some of our positions,” according to a UNIFIL statement, which added that “peacekeepers remain in all positions and the U.N. flag continues to fly.”

