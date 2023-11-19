Netanyahu: All Hamas Members Are 'Dead Men Walking'

All members of Hamas, including those outside the Gaza Strip, are "dead men walking," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told a press conference over the weekend, The Times of Israel reported.

Gallant added that there is "no difference between a terrorist with a Kalashnikov and a terrorist in a three-piece suit," apparently a reference to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar.

The threats come amid reports of a possible agreement brokered by the United States to pause fighting in exchange for Hamas freeing dozens of women and children being held by the terrorist organization, according to the New York Post.

However, Netanyahu told reporters that "there was no deal on the table" regarding the hostages "as of now," and dismissed "incorrect reports" about the matter, The Times of Israel reported.

Hamas massacred some 1,200 Israelis and took some 240 hostages to Gaza when it launched a massive terrorist attack on Oct. 7 across Israel's border, sparking the current war.

A Hamas spokesman said the terrorist organization no longer knows the current status of all the Israeli hostages because it lost contact with some of the various groups holding them captive, the New York Post reported.

Gallant also said that Israel's ground invasion is in a "second stage" and will press forward to southern Gaza.