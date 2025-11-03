WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nepal avalanche yalung ri deaths mountain

Avalanche on Nepal Mountain Yalung Ri Kills 7 Including Foreign Climbers

Monday, 03 November 2025 10:00 AM EST

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An avalanche swept through a camp on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal on Monday and killed five foreign climbers and two Nepali guides, officials said.

Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said five other people were hurt at the base camp, located at 4,900 meters (16,070 feet).

The nationalities and identities of the foreign climbers were yet to be confirmed.

Weather has been deteriorating since last week in Nepal, with snowstorms reported on the mountains.

Rescuers were reaching the site on foot. A rescue helicopter attempted to reach the site but bad weather forced it to turn back. Thapa said it will try again Tuesday at dawn.

Mount Yalung Ri is a 5,600-meter (18,370-foot) peak. It is considered a mountain for beginners with no previous experience in climbing high mountains.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 tallest mountains, including Mount Everest. Spring is the most popular climbing season, when weather is favorable on those tall peaks.

However, hundreds of foreign climbers come to climb smaller peaks during the autumn months between the rainy monsoon months and winter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An avalanche swept through a camp on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal on Monday and killed five foreign climbers and two Nepali guides, officials said.Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said five other people were hurt at the base camp, located at 4,900 meters (16,070...
nepal avalanche yalung ri deaths mountain
183
2025-00-03
Monday, 03 November 2025 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved