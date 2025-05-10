Tags: | | |

NATO's Rutte: 'Coalition of the Willing' Committed to Ukraine

NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Saturday after joining a "coalition of the willing" call with Kyiv's partners that it was clear the group is committed and continues to stand with Ukraine.



Saturday, 10 May 2025 12:43 PM

