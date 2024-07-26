NATO Nations Prepare Plans for Russian Attacks

Lithuania's Interior Ministry said the NATO member state is readying plans for a mass evacuation of civilians in the event of a war breaking out with Russia, according to Newsweek.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, tensions between Russia and NATO have escalated. Russia has accused NATO of providing assistance and weapons to Ukraine and some officials have suggested striking NATO member states in retaliation.

The Ministry said authorities should be prepared to relocate 2.6 million people — a quarter of the Baltic nation's population — prioritizing pregnant women, people with disabilities, and families with young children.

Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said she has worked in conjunction with neighboring countries to ensure the plan includes international transfers.

The newest measure is one in a growing list of preventive countermeasures adopted by members of the NATO military alliance in response to potential Russian attacks.

Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, is developing a network of shelters to protect civilians in the event of an attack and installing warning sirens.

"In the event of an air hazard, Vilnius residents can hide from possible shrapnel and ricochets," Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said.

He said 41 warning sirens have been installed in the city to date, covering close to 30% of the city. The mayor stressed the importance of preparation.

"Organizational work is very important, who and which algorithms must be implemented so that everything goes smoothly and the residents of Vilnius can leave within a few dozen or a dozen hours, if there is such a need," he said.

Lithuania, along with fellow Baltic states Latvia and Estonia, agreed to work in tandem to create a "common defense line with anti-mobility infrastructure elements" to strengthen NATO's eastern border with Russia.

Latvia is installing "dragon's teeth," anti-tank concrete pyramids, along its border with Russia in an attempt to prevent an attack, according to the country's Ministry of Defense. The concrete reinforcements, initially introduced during World War II, stop the march of tanks and mechanized infantry.