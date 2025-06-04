WATCH TV LIVE

NATO to Strengthen Its Deterrence With New Ambitious Targets

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 07:27 AM EDT

NATO allies will enhance their deterrence and defense capabilities by setting new, ambitious targets, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with defense ministers in Brussels, held a few weeks before the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

"These targets set out what forces and concrete capabilities every ally needs to provide to strengthen our deterrence and defense. Air and missile defense, long-range weapons, logistics, and large land maneuver formations are among our top priorities," he said.

NATO's current defense spending target is 2% of GDP - a goal currently met or exceeded by 22 of its 32 members. But many NATO leaders say that target is now too low, as they see Russia as a much greater threat following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. 

