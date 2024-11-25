WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nato | costs | defense | war | europe | russia | donald trump

NATO: 3 Percent of GDP Should Be New Standard for Defense

Monday, 25 November 2024 07:38 AM EST

NATO allies will need to spend much closer to 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on their militaries to implement the alliance's new defense plans, a NATO top military official said Monday, as costs will surpass the alliance's existing 2% target.

"The overall percentage that is necessary to make the new plans executable is much closer to 3% of GDP than it is to 2%," the Chair of NATO's Military Committee Rob Bauer said in Brussels.

"I expect that under the new (Donald) Trump administration (in the U.S.), there will be a much more intense discussion about how much more Europe and Canada need to spend, and that is a healthy and valid discussion to be had."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
NATO allies will need to spend much closer to 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on their militaries to implement the alliance's new defense plans, a NATO top military official said Monday, as costs will surpass the alliance's existing 2% target.
nato, costs, defense, war, europe, russia, donald trump, fair share
118
2024-38-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 07:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved