Blinken Visits NATO to Quell Fears Over Trump Return

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to reassure European allies anxious about potential U.S. policy changes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, The New York Times reported.

At what he described as a "critical moment" for both Ukraine and NATO, Blinken worked to reassure allies of the United States' commitment to the alliance and a stable Europe.

Trump's criticism of NATO, his questioning of aid to Ukraine, and his openness to cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin have sparked concerns among European leaders. Blinken's trip was meant to address those concerns.

Without directly referencing Trump or the recent election, Blinken expressed a strong endorsement of NATO's role. He reiterated that the alliance's Article V, committing members to defend each other against external aggression, as the best way to ensure European security.

"An attack on one is an attack on all," he said. "It's the strongest possible deterrent to war and the best way to ensure our security."

Ukraine, a top agenda item, remains reliant on U.S. military and economic support to resist Russian advances. Blinken's meetings included Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, who said Ukraine has "always cherished strong bipartisan support" from Washington.

However, Trump's incoming administration has voiced skepticism over continued aid to Kyiv, leaving Ukrainian officials concerned about a potential shortfall that European nations alone may struggle to fill.

In response, Blinken reaffirmed that the Biden administration is committed to swiftly ensuring that previously approved aid reaches Ukraine to support Ukrainian forces through 2025.

"Every dollar we have at our disposal will be pushed out the door between now and Jan. 20," he told reporters.

The looming possibility of reduced U.S. military aid may push Ukraine toward negotiations with Russia, a move Blinken hinted could soon become necessary. Trump has promised a swift end to the conflict but has not provided specifics on potential settlement terms.

With Russian forces occupying around 20% of Ukraine's territory, any negotiations could leave Kyiv in a weakened bargaining position.

Further complicating matters is the reported involvement of North Korean troops alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, which Blinken called "a profound and incredibly dangerous development." He promised a "firm response from the alliance" if confirmed, indicating that NATO remains on high alert.

Blinken's statements also seemed intended to preempt any potential erosion of NATO's unity under a new U.S. administration.

Trump has questioned NATO's relevance and suggested that members failing to meet defense spending targets might not be entitled to full U.S. protection. In his remarks, Blinken called NATO "more vital than ever" and stressed the importance of ongoing investment in collective security.