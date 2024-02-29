×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Mulroney dead Canada obit

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney Has Died at 84, His Daughter Says

Thursday, 29 February 2024 07:00 PM EST

TORONTO (AP) — Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at the age of 84, his daughter said in a social media post Thursday.

The country’s 18th prime minister died peacefully and surrounded by family, Caroline Mulroney said in a post on X, formerly known as twitter.

Mulroney’s family said last summer he was improving daily after a heart procedure that followed treatment for prostate cancer in early 2023.

Mulroney, who headed the Progressive Conservative party, soared to the largest majority mandate in history when he was elected in 1984.

He entered the job with massive support, but he left with the lowest approval rating in the history of polling.

Mulroney lived in Montreal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at the age of 84, his daughter said in a social media post Thursday.The country's 18th prime minister died peacefully and surrounded by family, Caroline Mulroney said in a post on X, formerly known as twitter. Mulroney's...
Mulroney dead Canada obit
114
2024-00-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved