Kremlin: Massive Moscow Strike Shows Ukraine Is Our Enemy

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 08:07 AM EDT

A large-scale drone attack on the Moscow region Tuesday shows Ukraine is Russia's enemy and Russia needs to keep fighting it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ukraine struck the Moscow region Tuesday in its biggest drone attack so far on the Russian capital, killing at least one woman, wrecking dozens of homes and forcing around 50 flights to be diverted from airports around Moscow.

Russia has itself hit Ukraine this month with some of its heaviest and deadliest attacks since the start of the war.

Peskov also said that while Ukrainian troops remain present in Russia's Kursk region, Moscow cannot envision any negotiations with Kyiv and will continue what it calls its special military operation.

