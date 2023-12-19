×
moscow | mayor | drone | attack | air defenses | war | russia

Moscow Mayor Says Drone Attack Thwarted Near Russian Capital

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 09:06 AM EST

Russian air defenses downed a hostile drone near the capital city Moscow on Tuesday, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, with no casualties reported.

Two Moscow airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, said they had restricted flights, a measure often taken during drone attacks. The Interfax news agency reported a third Moscow airport, Zhukovsky, also took similar measures.

The RIA news agency also cited the management of the airport of the city of Kaluga, southwest of Moscow, as saying it had temporarily restricted take-offs and landings.

Russia has in the past attributed similar drone attacks to Ukraine, although Kyiv rarely comments on attacks inside Russian territory.

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 09:06 AM
