WHO Europe Chief: 'Urgent Action' Needed to Reverse Monkeypox's Spread

Urgent action is needed in Europe as monkeypox cases have tripled in the continent over the past two weeks, the head of World Health Organization Europe said Friday.

"Today, I am intensifying my call for governments and civil society to scale up efforts in the coming weeks and months to prevent monkeypox from establishing itself across a growing geographical area,'' Hans Kluge said in a statement.

"Urgent and coordinated action is imperative if we are to turn a corner in the race to reverse the ongoing spread of this disease.''

The number of new cases has tripled since June 15 to more than 4,500 laboratory confirmed cases, said Kluge. No deaths have been reported.

"The vast majority of cases have presented with a rash and about three-quarters have reported systemic symptoms such as fever, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache,'' Kluge said.

Europe remains at the center of the outbreak.

"There is simply no room for complacency, especially right here in the European Region with its fast-moving outbreak that with every hour, day and week is extending its reach into previously unaffected areas,'' said Kluge.

Still, the WHO doesn't think the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Kluge, though, said the organization will likely reconsider that stance soon given the "rapid evolution and emergency nature of the event.''