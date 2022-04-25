×
Tags: Moldova | Transnistria | Explosions

Blasts Hit Ministry in Transnistria, Next to Ukraine

Monday, 25 April 2022 01:00 PM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria say several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the Ministry of State Security on Monday.

No injuries were immediately reported. The Interior Ministry said in a Facebook post that some of the building's windows were broken and that smoke was coming from the structure.

Transnistria, a strip of land with about 470,000 people between Moldova and Ukraine, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova.

Russia bases about 1,500 troops there nominally as peacekeepers, but concerns are high that the forces could be used to invade Ukraine.

A senior Russian military official, Rustam Minnekayev, said last week that Russian forces aim to take full control of southern Ukraine, saying such a move would open the way to Transnistria.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


