The missile that killed at least eight people in a major Russian aerial attack on Kyiv overnight was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters on Thursday.

A residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's center was struck by a missile during the attack. Around 10 people were still missing, with some potentially buried under debris, Ukraine's interior minister said at the site.